Newcastle v Sunderland game halted over 'discriminatory abuse' hurled at Lutsharel Geertruida
The Premier League confirmed the game had been temporarily paused on Sunday during the second half
A fixture between Newcastle and Sunderland was halted on Sunday over what the Premier League described as 'discriminatory abuse' targeting Lutsharel Geertruida.
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The clash resulted in a hard-earned victory for Sunderland, with the scoreline sitting at 2-1 following the final whistle.
Brian Brobbey’s last-gasp winner fired Sunderland to a famous derby double over Newcastle as they came from behind to win at St James’ Park.
Huge cheers could be heard from the away end, as Sunderland completed the derby double over Newcastle despite the pause in play.
The game was halted in the second half after abuse was heard from the crowd, with comments directed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida, resulting in 7 minutes of added time.
The clash saw Sunderland go 2-1 up in the second half - moving them to within touching distance of Liverpool in the table.
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Premier League match centre on X: "Today’s match between Newcastle and Sunderland was temporarily paused during the second half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida.
"This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated.
"We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."
Trailing to Anthony Gordon’s early opener, the Black Cats levelled through Chemsdine Talbi, 12 minutes after the restart and then snatched victory at the death courtesy of Brobbey’s 90th-minute strike, his sixth goal of the season and just his side’s 10th in the Premier League away from home this season.
Four days after their Champions League dreams were ended in brutal fashion in Barcelona, the Magpies’ only focus was revenge for December’s 1-0 derby defeat at the Stadium of Light.
The result marked a huge win for Sunderland, who climb above Newcastle to 11th in the table.