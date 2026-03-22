A fixture between Newcastle and Sunderland was halted on Sunday over what the Premier League described as 'discriminatory abuse' targeting Lutsharel Geertruida.

The clash resulted in a hard-earned victory for Sunderland, with the scoreline sitting at 2-1 following the final whistle.

Brian Brobbey’s last-gasp winner fired Sunderland to a famous derby double over Newcastle as they came from behind to win at St James’ Park.

Huge cheers could be heard from the away end, as Sunderland completed the derby double over Newcastle despite the pause in play.

The game was halted in the second half after abuse was heard from the crowd, with comments directed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida, resulting in 7 minutes of added time.

The clash saw Sunderland go 2-1 up in the second half - moving them to within touching distance of Liverpool in the table.

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