Anant Ambani, the son of India's richest man who made his vast fortune through oil and gas, has been appointed professor of sustainability at Newcastle University.

Anant Ambani has been appointed professor of sustainability at Newcastle University. Picture: GETTY

By Flaminia Luck

The son of India's richest man, who made his vast fortune through oil and gas, has been appointed professor of sustainability at Newcastle University.

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The appointment has raised eyebrows considering Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, owner of the world’s largest oil refinery, and one of the wealthiest men in Asia, who is worth a staggering $100bn, according to Forbes. Mr Ambani had been given a professorship of practice for “his work in conservation, biodiversity protection, animal welfare and environmental stewardship” and “significant contributions to advancing a more sustainable future”. Mr Ambani runs a controversial 3,500-acre "mega zoo" near Gujarat which is home to 150,000 animals including 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles. In 2024, he held a lavish, six-day wedding costing around $1 billion. High-profile guests included Tony Blair, Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Priyanka Chopra, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Mr Anant Ambani is presented the Professor of Practice certificate by Prof Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and Imtiaz Dharker, Chancellor. Picture: NewcastleUniversity

In procession after the ceremony, Professor Ambani with (l) Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and (r) Imtiaz Dharker, Chancellor. Picture: Newcastle University

In 2025, an investigation by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitungfound many animals delivered to Vantara arrived through countries with murky wildlife trading networks such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Arab Emirates, raising concerns that endangered species may have been illegally trafficked. In August last year, an investigation lasting less than three weeks by India’s supreme court, cleared zoo operators of any wrongdoing. A subsequent mission into the zoo by Cites, the UN body that regulates the trade of endangered species, found some of the permits used to bring animals to Vantara were most likely forged, as reported in the Guardian. The Ambani family and Vantara have previously denied the allegations of wildlife trafficking.

Vantara bills itself as the "world's biggest wild animal rescue centre". Picture: Getty

In a statement, the university said Ambani’s vision "resonates strongly with Newcastle University’s own commitment to advancing a more sustainable future. Through pioneering research and education in energy transitions, clean energy systems and electrification, the University is helping to develop the technologies, evidence and skilled workforce needed to support the global shift to a low-carbon economy." A recent ceremony was held to honour Ambani in King’s Hall within the historic Armstrong Building, which in 1967 was the setting for Dr Martin Luther King Jr receiving his honorary doctorate. On receiving the honour of Professor of Practice in Sustainability at Newcastle University, Professor Ambani said in his lecture called ‘The road to a sustainable tomorrow’: “As humanity confronts a different set of global challenges, I believe conservation and sustainability must become the next great movement - one that transcends nations, generations and differences.

Guests attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Picture: Getty