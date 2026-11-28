About 100 people gathered to pay their respects to the 16-year-old girl suspected to have been murdered in East Ham

By Alice Padgett

A man arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old girl was on police bail at the time of the alleged attack, reports say.

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Police were called to a property in Grosvenor Gardens in east London at around 3.40pm on Friday following reports of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl. The girl died at the scene in East Ham and the 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at Stansted Airport on Friday evening. At the time of the alleged attack, the man, who was known to the teenager, was on bail pending further investigation after being arrested on November 16 following reports of a domestic assault, PA understands. The domestic assault was not against the 16-year-old, it is understood. About 100 people gathered to pay their respects to the 16-year-old girl suspected to have been murdered in East Ham. Newham councillor Mehmood Mirza gave a brief speech, telling the rainy vigil, where flowers and candles were laid: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.” Read More: 'Marauding' knifeman found guilty of trying to murder 14 people in Huntingdon train rampage Read More: Murder investigation launched after woman, 80, 'sprayed with flammable liquid' and set on fire at home in Watford

People at a candlelit vigil at the scene in Grosvenor Gardens, Newham, east London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

A man would lead Islamic prayers because the victim is a Muslim, he said, before confirming that prayers from any faith are also welcome. A cordon was still in place and a police officer guarded the doorway to the crime scene, as people placed candles outside. The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards is understood to have been informed and is assessing the information. On Saturday, a small police cordon was in place outside the property where the girl is suspected to have been killed. Newham councillor Mehmood Mirza said the two-storey terraced house was home to a Bangladeshi family of five. The lights were on inside the house on the quiet terraced road, which residents said was safe.

Young women at the candlelit vigil. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Forensics teams took images and plain-clothes police officers went door to door speaking to neighbours. A couple living nearby said they have seen police cars parked outside the property on multiple occasions previously. Cllr Mirza said that the family – made up of a husband and wife, the teenage girl and two younger boys – had lived in the street for a few years. The teenager who died was an “ordinary girl” and a GCSE student, he said. Cllr Mirza added: “It is shocking news for the community because it’s quite a gentle neighbourhood, very quiet neighbourhood, and most of the people know each other, this family being known to all the residents around here.” “She’s an ordinary girl. She’s 16 years old. She’s a GCSE student,” he said.

A policeman at the vigil. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Police said they believe the suspect was known to the victim and there is no evidence to suggest a wider risk to the public. Multiple residents said they saw the mother shouting in the street after the alleged attack. One resident said “I came back from work and I just saw her outside crying and she was crying and she was just like ‘is she alive?’, and she was really distraught.” Another woman said: “The lady next door was running around and saying she’s missing her daughter, then the police came and told us to go in.” Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Lloyd, who leads policing in north-east London, said: “Our thoughts are with this young girl’s family and friends as they face an unimaginable loss. “The death of a child is a devastating tragedy and specialist officers are supporting her loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Forensic investigators at the scene on Saturday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I understand the shock and concern this will cause locally. I want to reassure residents that specialist detectives are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances and secure answers for the young girl’s family. “At this stage, we have no evidence to suggest there is any wider risk to the public. We believe this to be an isolated incident and that the suspect was known to the victim.” “Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and support. If you have concerns or information, please speak to them. “They are there to support both the investigation and the community at what is an incredibly difficult time.”

Police at the scene in Grosvenor Gardens. Picture: PA Images/Alamy