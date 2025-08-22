The dinosaur fossil, called Istiorachis macaruthurae, features an “eye-catching sail” along its back and tail and was found on the Isle of Wight.

The fossil, which dates back 125 million years, was identified and named by University of Portsmouth PhD student Jeremy Lockwood and the Natural History Museum.

It is to be named after Dame Ellen MacArthur, who gained recognition following her record for the fastest solo non-stop around-the-world voyage back in 2005.

The term istiorachis means “sail spine”, and macaruthurae is taken from the surname of Dame Ellen, who comes from the island off the south coast of England.

When alive, the creature would have weighed approximately one tonne, and would have been about the size of an American bison.

It was initially thought that the fossils were from one of the two known iguanodontian dinosaur species from the island. However, the long neural spines featured on the fossil were considered unusual, and sparked further analysis from Dr Lockwood.

“While the skeleton wasn’t as complete as some of the others that have been found, no-one had really taken a close look at these bones before,” said Dr Lockwood, a former GP.

