It follows accusations Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled several of the company's leaders about the nature of his relationship with the Chinese businesswoman

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets a supporter while Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang looks on after Jensen's keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Newly surfaced photos appear to show Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang embracing alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang - after the businessman was accused of misleading lawyers at the firm.

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Images taken at a COMPUTEX conference in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024, show the pair locked in an embrace after Huang departed the stage following his keynote speech. The former Nvidia chief's hands are seen very publicly resting on Alice's waist, despite the businessman being married to Lori Huang at the time. The former tech CEO and Chinese businesswoman began associating in December 2023, with the newly released images dating back to 2024. Huang is said to have misled several of the company's leaders about the nature of his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, it's since been revealed. Nvidia general counsel member Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld are said to have been in the dark about the true nature of Huang's relationship Read more: 'Systems will continue to break': Copper wire upgrades blamed for grounding of US flights - with millions still stranded worldwide Read more: Ousted Nvidia boss Jensen Huang summoned to testify before US Senate over affair with alleged spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets a supporter while Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang looks on after Jensen's keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei. Picture: REUTERS/Ann Wang

The photos come after a plaque honouring the Nvidia CEO, who was born inside a Silicon Valley Denny's, was removed from the fast-food restaurant. The plaque at the Denny's on Berryessa Drive in San Jose previously read: 'The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?' Several internal messages dating back to October were reviewed by Reuters, in addition to further information from two people familiar with the matter. The images emerged after Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, a spectacular fall from the chip industry's heights where he was considered at the forefront of the recent artificial intelligence boom. Huang issued an apology on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company.

CTI video footage obtained from November 9, 2026, shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang at dinner with Nvidia CEO. Picture: Reuters

His statement did not specifically name Alice Huang, a former top executive of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International, a figure who is currently being investigated by US authorities for potentially spying for China. Jensen Huang and Alice Huang share a last name but are not related. It comes after further allegations linked to a further affair with a s second Nvidia employee emerged. The New York Times earlier this week reported Huang also had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, and Reuters reported on Thursday that Huang had another intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee. Teter did not respond to a request for comment. Wagonfeld did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for ex-CEO Huang and an Nvidia spokesperson declined to comment. A phone call and email to contact information listed on a business card for Alice Huang went unanswered.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote on the company's GTC event in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy