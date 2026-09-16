Three people have died and a fourth has been injured after a news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles following a fatal bus collision in the area.

NBC Los Angeles anchors on air identified the aircraft as their NewsChopper 4 helicopter.

"We've been telling you that we've been piecing it together here.

"We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we'd lost contact with our people out there, and we've just received the confirmation that, in fact, NewsChopper 4 went down just before 7 o'clock tonight in Chatsworth," NBC anchor Colleen Williams said.

Four people were assessed at the scene, with three pronounced dead and one taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles fire department.

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