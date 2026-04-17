Two young boys, 3 and 5, have been praised by a local policing team after alerting authorities when their mum had a medical emergency.

Back in February, mum Gabriella was alone with her two sons at their family home in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, when she went for a lie down due to feeling unwell.

When she started experiencing seizure symptoms, Matthias used an Alexa to call their dad to call her an ambulance.

Meanwhile Lucas stayed by his mum's side, rubbing her back and offering comfort while making sure she was okay.

Gabriella said she'd been having unexplained seizures in the months leading up to the incident.

When the ambulance arrived Matthias explained to paramedics what had happened.