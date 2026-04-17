'Young heroes': Praise for boys, 3 and 5, who used Alexa to call ambulance for mum having seizure
Two young boys, 3 and 5, have been praised by a local policing team after alerting authorities when their mum had a medical emergency.
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Back in February, mum Gabriella was alone with her two sons at their family home in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, when she went for a lie down due to feeling unwell.
When she started experiencing seizure symptoms, Matthias used an Alexa to call their dad to call her an ambulance.
Meanwhile Lucas stayed by his mum's side, rubbing her back and offering comfort while making sure she was okay.
Gabriella said she'd been having unexplained seizures in the months leading up to the incident.
When the ambulance arrived Matthias explained to paramedics what had happened.
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Gabriella said she was in awe of how mature the boys were in that moment while dealing with the situation.
"For a five and three year old to act like that, for Matthias to know, and use his initiative to ring my husband was incredible," she said.
The boys have now been given certificates for their bravery by officers from Newton Aycliffe Neighbourhood Policing team who described the pair as "quick-thinking, young stars".
In a statement, the force said: "Both boys showed incredible courage, calmness, and care beyond their years.
"To recognise their actions PCSO Fotheringham and PCSO Todd presented Matthias and Lucas with ACE awards."