This morning, some British police forces asked the public to stop reporting crimes online and to phone instead.

Schools told parents to call in absences because Outlook and Teams were down. Whitehall said it was activating contingency plans, and a minister said government engineers were working with Microsoft to assess the damage.

Since about 6pm on Thursday, a fault in Microsoft’s systems has knocked out email, Teams and other services for millions of people around the world.

The problem appears to be an accident, and it will be fixed. But it gives a clear picture of how much of our national life now depends on a tiny number of hugely powerful companies.

People vs Big Tech, which I head, recently looked at 100 UK organisations in sectors that are critical to the functioning of daily life. We checked public records to see which company runs their email.

We found that 84% of these companies rely on US technology companies.

At least 42 of these 100 organisations run their email directly on Microsoft 365. They include the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales; the Met, Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency; HMRC and the Ministry of Justice; the Scottish Parliament and the Senedd; Thames Water, Anglian Water and Yorkshire Water; BT and Openreach; British Airways, easyJet and Heathrow; and Royal Mail.

Every water company we checked relies on US technology, as do every airline, every parcel carrier and every major insurer. So do nine of the ten largest supermarkets and six of the eight largest banks.

Email is only the visible part of the problem. An organisation that runs its email on a US platform usually runs its documents, calendars and video calls on the same platform. While our investigation focused on email, it highlights a wider question about how deeply these organisations depend on US technology across their operations.

Today’s outage appears to be a technical failure. The more serious risk is a deliberate one.

We can no longer assume that access to US technology is guaranteed, because recent events have shown that technology can be used as political leverage. In 2025, after Washington sanctioned International Criminal Court officials, the court’s chief prosecutor, a British citizen, was reported to have lost access to his Microsoft email. Microsoft denies suspending his account.

In the same year, Reuters reported that US officials had raised the possibility of cutting Ukraine’s access to Starlink during negotiations over a minerals deal. The same US administration has put tariffs on its closest allies, Britain included.

If a future president decided to restrict Britain’s access to American technology, through sanctions, an executive order or as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute, the disruption would not be fixed by a patch overnight. And as today showed, many organisations have no fallback.

Digital sovereignty means choice, control and resilience. It means essential services can keep running if a foreign supplier fails or is withdrawn: having a second option, building domestic and allied capability, and making sure the systems behind our water, power, healthcare and policing are not dependent on a single provider.

Other countries are moving faster than we are. The European Commission unveiled a tech sovereignty package in June. In Britain there is still no official government position on what digital sovereignty means.

The government needs a clear public digital sovereignty strategy. We need to treat digital dependence on US companies as a serious national resilience and security risk, and act before Washington decides to test it.

Today, the outage was an accident and the companies involved were trying to restore service. We shouldn’t wait for a crisis in which neither is true before we find out how exposed our critical infrastructure really is.

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Ava Lee is Executive Director at People vs Big Tech.

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