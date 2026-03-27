Large numbers of call handlers for NHS 111 are quitting their jobs due to abuse, staffing shortfalls, and high workloads, the UK's largest trade union is warning.

Unison said that figures from six ambulance services across England and Wales show that almost half of their staff left their jobs in the three years leading up to April 2024.

300,000 days were lost to ill health at the six organisations surveyed over the same period.

The union also surveyed more than 200 call handlers, who said the worst challenges of the job were the volume of calls, staff shortages and abusive callers.

Between April 2023 and 2024, the Yorkshire's NHS 111 service had a staff turnover of 76%, the highest recorded followed by South East Coast (62%) and South Central (44%), said Unison.

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