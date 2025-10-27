Patients are able to get the all-clear or a diagnosis on the same day as their test - saving months of waiting

The technology will be trialled at up to 15 hospitals, NHS England said. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A game-changing prostate cancer test will allow men to get results the same day using AI is being trailed by the NHS.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to interpret MRI scans for men suspected of having the disease, helping to spot lesions within minutes. If the software finds a scan deemed to have a high risk of cancer, it will be sent to a radiologist for priority review and the patient will be booked in for a biopsy the same day. Specialists will review results, with patients able to get the all-clear the same day or a diagnosis within a few days, saving men months of waiting. The technology will be trialled at up to 15 hospitals, NHS England said. Under current best practice guidelines, patients with suspected prostate cancer should receive an MRI and biopsy within a week of an urgent GP referral, but waits can be longer depending on the capacity of radiologists. Read More: Woman 'too young' to have cancer went to GP 13 times before discovery of deadly tumour

Prostate cancer radiotherapy surgery. Picture: Alamy

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Prostate cancer is a devastating disease impacting thousands of men every year - and what makes this already incredibly challenging situation worse for these men are long waits for test results, diagnosis and treatment - it's needlessly distressing for them and their families. "By harnessing the power of technology we are revolutionising our NHS and tackling this, with AI able to deliver same-day prostate diagnoses, delivering better outcomes for patients and fast support for doctors." Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer at NHS England, said: "We're really excited by the potential of artificial intelligence to speed up cancer diagnosis, and we hope this trial of an AI-powered 'one-day diagnostics' could be a game changer and help save men weeks of worry and uncertainty. "As with all cancers, speed is crucial - the quicker the diagnosis, the sooner treatment can begin and help give the best chance of treatment being successful for patients and their families."

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in males. Picture: Alamy