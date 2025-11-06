A person viewing the NHS app on a mobile phone. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Dozens of new pilot schemes will give patients with certain conditions direct access to specialists through the NHS App, removing the need to travel for a hospital appointment.

Self-reporting health information such as blood pressure and oxygen levels using technology could help reduce pressure on the health service ahead of winter, officials said. A shift to remote monitoring could free up 500,000 hospital appointments a year once fully rolled out, according to the Government. It comes as the NHS launches a world-first trial looking at how to support people with motor neurone disease (MND) remotely. Read more: NHS leaders issue 'jab SOS' as thousands could die from flu this winter Read more: US ambassador warns pharma firms will quit UK if NHS does not pay more for drugs Many of the 45 pilots taking place at 37 trusts across England will focus on five specialisms: ear, nose, and throat (ENT); gastroenterology; respiratory medicine; urology; and cardiology. They will allow patients to use the NHS App to fill in forms and questionnaires rather than attending hospital. Elsewhere, people with long-term conditions will be able to have routine tests in their local area, with specialists reviewing them remotely.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Patients expect care fit for the 21st century and that’s what I’m determined to deliver. “This is a government that puts the NHS and patients first as our record investment in the service shows. “Using tech to bring care closer to home frees up hospital appointments for those who truly need them and makes life simpler for everyone. “That’s our mission: care that’s easier, faster, and always within reach. “Through innovative approaches like this and NHS Online – which will digitally connect patients to expert clinicians anywhere in England – we are building a smarter NHS all while easing pressures on busy hospitals and stretched staff.” One pilot, being carried out in Leeds, will allow men who have been treated for prostate cancer to provide regular updates to doctors on the NHS App. Chiara De Biase, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, described the trial as “a really exciting development”. “The impact that a prostate cancer diagnosis can have on a man’s psychological and physical wellbeing is often underestimated,” she said. “This shows the NHS is harnessing technology to enable more personalised support and gives men the power to navigate this complex disease, a mission we are passionate about at Prostate Cancer UK.”

NHS App. GP Health Record. Picture: Alamy