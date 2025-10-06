Resident doctors voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action to ramp up pressure on ministers

First-year resident doctors have voted overwhelmingly to strike - leaving the NHS potentially facing six more months of disruption. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

First-year resident doctors have voted overwhelmingly to strike - leaving the NHS potentially facing six more months of disruption.

The British Medical Association (BMA) officials announced that 97 per cent of the resident doctors, who were previously known as junior doctors, balloted said they were in favour of industrial action The move will ramp up pressure on Wes Streeting's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) amid a row over jobs. The BMA survey also said that more than a third of the first-year medics had no substantive employment or regular work from August 2025. This figure rises to a whopping 52 per cent among second-years. It comes after resident doctors walked out of English hospitals for five days in July and the dispute over pay has not been resolved. Read More: Cancer doctors call for immediate ban on sunbeds Read More: New rule for GPs after woman contacted doctors 20 times but they failed to spot deadly cancer

The move will ramp up pressure on Wes Streeting's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) amid a row over jobs. Picture: Alamy

No strikes have been planned - but the survey is likely to raise the stakes upon the Government to find a resolution in the dispute. In a statement, the union said it wants Labour to invest more in training doctors, as well as helping restoring pay after what they say is 21 per cent real terms cut since 2008. Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee, said: "Doctors have spoken clearly: they won't accept that they face a career of insecurity at a time when the demand for doctors is huge. "Yet successive governments have been unable to embrace the changes both doctors and patients are crying out for. "It makes no sense that despite the need to bring down waiting lists and increase capacity for patients to be seen, thousands of willing and skilled doctors are unable to find the work to begin treating them.

Resident doctors last walked out in July as part of a dispute which has not been resolved. Picture: Alamy