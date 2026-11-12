It follows a number of high profile cases of staff inappropriately accessing records

There have been several high profile cases of staff inappropriately accessing records. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

NHS bosses have been warned that staff snooping through patients' medical records is putting public trust in the health service at risk.

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Emma Webber and David Webber - parents of Barnaby Webber, the student stabbed in Nottingham in . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Elsewhere, 10 staff were suspected of looking at the records of toddler Noah Woods, who died in September after going missing in Suffolk. Two workers are also believed to have looked at the records of William Chapman after he was mauled to death by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Earlier this month, those impacted by the attacks in Nottingham and Southport, as well as families affected by maternity scandals, signed a letter condemning data breaches. They wrote that the “flagrant abuse of power” has “devastating effects”.

William Chapman, 24, died last month after climbing into a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Picture: Family Handout/PA

The ICO is urging organisations to confirm they are controlling who can see patient records, spotting suspicious access and acting when something goes wrong. It is also calling for trusts to ensure every member of staff is aware of the consequences of snooping. Paul Arnold, ICO Chief Executive, said: "Accessing someone's health records without a legitimate reason isn't harmless curiosity. It can cause enormous distress to patients and jeopardise the vital trust people place in our health service. "I've written to chief executives across the UK asking them to personally assure me that their safeguards work in practice. "Where they don't, we expect organisations to put that right. "This isn't only about processes – it's about driving the right culture and behaviours to make sure those processes are respected and followed.

Southport stabbing victims - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar. Picture: Merseyside Police