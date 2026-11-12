NHS bosses warned records snooping is 'putting public trust in health sector at risk'
It follows a number of high profile cases of staff inappropriately accessing records
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NHS bosses have been warned that staff snooping through patients' medical records is putting public trust in the health service at risk.
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The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has written to more than 200 health leaders across the UK demanding urgent assurance that measures are in place to stop staff from prying into medical records.
The regulator has received hundreds of reports including staff looking at records with no legitimate reason, viewing records of people they know and sharing information with others.
It follows a number of high profile cases of staff inappropriately accessing records.
This includes the records of the victims of attacks in Southport and Nottingham, and the three-year-old who fell into a crocodile pit in Cambridgeshire.
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Read more: Victims of Southport and Nottingham attacks demand end to NHS staff ‘snooping’ on medical records
Elsewhere, 10 staff were suspected of looking at the records of toddler Noah Woods, who died in September after going missing in Suffolk.
Two workers are also believed to have looked at the records of William Chapman after he was mauled to death by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Earlier this month, those impacted by the attacks in Nottingham and Southport, as well as families affected by maternity scandals, signed a letter condemning data breaches.
They wrote that the “flagrant abuse of power” has “devastating effects”.
The ICO is urging organisations to confirm they are controlling who can see patient records, spotting suspicious access and acting when something goes wrong.
It is also calling for trusts to ensure every member of staff is aware of the consequences of snooping.
Paul Arnold, ICO Chief Executive, said: "Accessing someone's health records without a legitimate reason isn't harmless curiosity. It can cause enormous distress to patients and jeopardise the vital trust people place in our health service.
"I've written to chief executives across the UK asking them to personally assure me that their safeguards work in practice.
"Where they don't, we expect organisations to put that right.
"This isn't only about processes – it's about driving the right culture and behaviours to make sure those processes are respected and followed.
"This message goes beyond the health sector: any organisation entrusted with people's most sensitive information has a duty to protect it and we will take action if they fall short.
"I strongly encourage leaders in every sector to ask themselves whether their safeguards would stand up to the same scrutiny."
The call from the ICO comes atter NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey launched a crackdown on staff inappropriately accessing records.
In September, he said any workers who are suspected of breaches should be suspended immediately and have their access to online systems cut off.