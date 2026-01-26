NHS home use bowel cancer screening test kit. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The NHS in England is improving the sensitivity of bowel cancer screening in a bid to pick up thousands more cases that could be prevented or caught early.

NHS England said it will lower the detection threshold for the home-screening stool kit from next month, bringing it into line with what already happens in Scotland and Wales. The move means thousands more people will be checked for signs of bowel cancer, resulting in 600 more cases being detected early each year in England – an 11 per cent increase on current levels. Some 2,000 more people with high-risk polyps in their bowel, which are growths that can go on to become bowel cancer, are also expected to be picked up by the change. Read more: Night shift workers go days without seeing daylight, study suggests Read more: 'World-first’ cancer genes database launched by NHS

As a result, the NHS is expected to carry out 35% more colonoscopies (about 34,000 extra) each year to help diagnose or rule out bowel cancer. The home-testing stool kit, known as the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), is offered to everyone aged 50 and over and works by picking up signs of blood in a stool sample.It measures micrograms of human haemoglobin per gram of faeces. People simply put a sample of poo in a tube at home and return it by post to the NHS for testing. The definition of a positive or negative result can be changed by altering the threshold at which further investigations – such as colonoscopy – are triggered. The FIT screening threshold is already 80µg Hb/g in Scotland and Wales but was set at 120µg Hb/g in England and Northern Ireland.Now, the changes from NHS England mean the FIT threshold in England has been reduced to 80µg/g, bringing it into line with Scotland and Wales. Once fully implemented, testing at the lower threshold is expected to cut late-stage diagnoses and deaths from bowel cancer in England by around 6 per cent and could save the NHS £32 million each year. The UK National Screening Committee (NSC) recommends that the optimal threshold is 20µg/g.

