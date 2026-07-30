An award-winning NHS consultant has retired after an impressive 60-year career that began in 1965.

Dr Bijoy Mondal moved from Bangladesh to the UK in his mid-20s, living in South Wales for 10 years before moving to Rotherham as the only specialist geriatric doctor in the town.

Dr Mondal did not feel ready to retire at the state pension age of 65 and was then asked to develop a pilot around community care - an opportunity which he couldn't say no to.

Despite being told by professors and colleagues that he would not like it and advised he go elsewhere, he persisted.

In 2023, he was given the NHS 75 Award for outstanding contribution to the health service.

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