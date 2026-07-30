NHS consultant finally retires aged 86 after 60 years
Dr Bijoy Mondal was given the NHS 75 Award for outstanding contribution to the health service in 2023
An award-winning NHS consultant has retired after an impressive 60-year career that began in 1965.
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Dr Bijoy Mondal moved from Bangladesh to the UK in his mid-20s, living in South Wales for 10 years before moving to Rotherham as the only specialist geriatric doctor in the town.
Dr Mondal did not feel ready to retire at the state pension age of 65 and was then asked to develop a pilot around community care - an opportunity which he couldn't say no to.
Despite being told by professors and colleagues that he would not like it and advised he go elsewhere, he persisted.
In 2023, he was given the NHS 75 Award for outstanding contribution to the health service.
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He began working in the area before Rotherham Hospital was built in 1978, and provided care across six sites, managing roughly 300 beds for several years.
Despite his impressive 60-year career, he says his proudest moment was the birth of his daughter – whose delivery he sadly missed due to his demanding job.
"She was born during my ward round," he told the BBC. "You can't believe it."
Dr Rod Kersh, Consultant Community Physician from The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said the NHS has benefitted "tremendously" from Dr Mondal's "wisdom, vision and guidance."
He said: "Dr Mondal is ahead of his time."
"His role as a community physician, which he started 20 years ago, is now a way of working which is a key part of the NHS 10 year plan and integrated neighbourhood teams," he went on.
"Rotherham has benefitted tremendously from his wisdom, vision and guidance on how to care for our residents."
"Thank you Dr Mondal and all the very best for your retirement, he added.