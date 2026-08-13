The number of patients in England being cared for in hospital corridors or makeshift areas has remained above 3,000 a day for the second month in a row, as the NHS experiences a “summer surge”.

It is the third time corridor care figures have been published by NHS England, and the second consecutive month they have remained above 3,000 a day.

This is down slightly from an average of 2,439 patients in A&E departments and 749 in hospital wards each day in June, totalling 3,188.

An average of 2,300 patients received corridor care in A&E departments in England each day in July, along with 728 patients elsewhere in hospital wards, totalling 3,028.

However, the data shows overall waiting times for treatment fell slightly in June after rising for two months in a row.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper warned the health service must start planning for summer pressures in the same way as winter.

Health officials said there has been a record 2.5 million A&E attendances last month amid two heatwaves.

The data covers patients who have been receiving corridor care for at least 45 minutes.

This means care did not take place in a clinically appropriate and safe setting where patients have privacy, access to food, water and toilets, and lights can be turned off and noise levels minimised to allow sleep.

Nuffield Trust deputy director of research, Sarah Scobie, said: “The fact that we even need a proper definition and data for corridor care in the NHS shows just how far A&E performance has spiralled out of control, with very long waits now the norm.

“The data from the last few months shows huge variation from day to day, so patients will be having very different experiences depending on which day they end up in hospital.

“But corridor care and long waits are not just a problem for A&E departments.

“What’s especially saddening in July’s data is that on almost every day of the month, there were cases of corridor care for children in other areas of hospitals while they waited for a proper bed on a ward.”

Elsewhere, the monthly performance figures also show the overall NHS waiting list fell after rising consecutively for two months.

An estimated 7.27 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of June, relating to 6.15 million patients, down from 7.28 million treatments and 6.16 million patients at the end of May.

Some 65.8% of patients began hospital treatment within 18 weeks of referral, up slightly from 65.6%.

The number of patients waiting more than a year to start treatment rose slightly to 105,711 from 104,734, although people facing the longest waits – 18 months – fell to 1,099 from 1,144.

In emergency departments, some 75.4% of patients were seen within four hours last month, up from 75.0% in June.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 47,438, down from 49,466.

Ms Cooper thanked NHS staff for “their extraordinary efforts over this hugely challenging summer”.

She said: “Despite the extreme heat and record demand that NHS staff have faced, more than three quarters of patients were seen within four hours in A&E, a record 2.65 million diagnostic tests and checks were carried out in a single month, and the waiting list has fallen in the month of June for the first time since 2011.

“But today’s figures also show how much of an additional burden is placed on the NHS during periods of extreme heat, and I have made clear that we must start planning for summer pressures in the NHS in the same way we do for winter.

“That’s why I’m working closely with NHS leaders to put those plans in place, and ensure that our staffing, beds and emergency services are prepared for the demand we know is likely to come, and that our health service can keep delivering for patients, no matter the weather.”

Dr Ragit Varia, president-elect of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “From permawinter to permaheat, there is no longer a quiet season for the NHS. Month after month, patients are left waiting far too long in overcrowded emergency departments, corridors and other unsuitable spaces.

“The latest figures show that 47,438 patients waited more than 12 hours from the decision to admit to admission in July – up 34% on the same month last year. That is 1,530 people every day experiencing delays that should never become normal.”

A rare amber heat warning has come into force across parts of England, with temperatures set to reach 38C in some parts of the country.

The amber warning by the Met Office stretches from London to Sheffield, covering parts of the South East, East Midlands, East of England, West Midlands and South Yorkshire, is in place from 9am to midnight on Thursday.

Professor Frankie Swords, NHS national medical director, said: “Like many members of the public, NHS staff are enjoying the lovely weather outside of work, but the heat is making day-to-day working more challenging while also driving up pressure on services.

“With temperatures peaking today, please take sensible precautions to stay safe: keep hydrated, avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day especially if you are clinically vulnerable, and check in on older or vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours.”