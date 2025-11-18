Hospitals are at risk of becoming “overwhelmed” due to a significant rise in people needing urgent help with lung conditions, a charity has warned.

Asthma and Lung UK said that over the last two years alone, there has been a 23 per cent increase in emergency hospital admissions for respiratory conditions – such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The charity said patients are not getting “consistent” care throughout the year and warned of a spike in people needing emergency help during the winter.

It said there are now “regular” winter crises due to “dismal” delivery of routine care for patients with these conditions.

Between April 2024 and March 2025 there were 2,268,865 emergency hospital admissions for respiratory conditions in England, compared to 1,841,010 between April 2022 and March 2023, a rise of 427,855.

Further analysis of official NHS data, provided to the charity by HSJ Information, suggests that last winter emergency admissions for people with respiratory conditions spiked in December last winter.

It said that last winter there were 1.1 million hospital admissions for people with a breathing emergency.

Meanwhile, it also highlighted the number of “bounceback” hospital admissions – where people are sent home after seeking emergency care, only to end back up in A&E within a month – with 405,000 of these re-admissions between April 2024 and March 2025.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “Failure to give consistent year-round care to people with lung conditions is pushing the NHS to breaking point with too many A&E admissions that could have been avoided.

“Our analysis shows that tragically the situation is getting worse not better. This must change.

“Winter is the worst time of year for people with lung conditions and hospitals are at risk of becoming overwhelmed as a result with flu levels already higher than expected and this year it is predicted to be the worst outbreak for a decade.”

She went on: “We need to ensure that across the NHS people with lung conditions get the care they need throughout the year.

“Right now, delivery of the routine basics is dismal resulting in these regular winter crises.”