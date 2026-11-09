UK facing daily cyber attacks including NHS, Andy Burnham tells LBC
On a visit to Watford General Hospital, the Prime Minister said that cyber attacks are a “growing risk.”
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The UK is deterring daily cyber attacks on a “daily basis,” including on the NHS, Prime Minister Andy Burnham told LBC.
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On a visit to Watford General Hospital, the Prime Minister said that cyber attacks are a “growing risk.”
“We are deterring cyber attacks on a daily basis, not just in the NHS, but, you know, more broadly. We have strong defensive systems across the country, but it's a growing concern.
“It's one we have got a very close eye on, and we'll continue to work hard to keep people's data safe.”
The Prime Minister was announcing a £40 million boost for GPs this winter, to allow doctors’ surgeries to identify and give extra care to the most vulnerable patients.
Recent cyber attacks that hit the UK and Europe could add additional pressure to systems this winter.
The Prime Minister said that further pressures could be caused by incoming doctors strikes.
Consultants have voted to stage a 48-hour strike at the end of November over pay disputes.
The Prime Minister told journalists that it is “not a great time of year” to be facing strikes, and said there is “no money” to settle the pay dispute.
“I'm not saying the thing that politicians often say about there being no money, but it's just a fact. We have eked out what we could at the Budget for the NHS.”
“I'm always one who wants to talk things through and listen where people have genuine concerns. So I'm open to doing that. I've not had those conversations with [striking doctors]. I know the Health Secretary has made that offer as well to get back around the table. And I think, let's have the conversation before we jump to industrial action.”