The UK is deterring daily cyber attacks on a “daily basis,” including on the NHS, Prime Minister Andy Burnham told LBC.

On a visit to Watford General Hospital, the Prime Minister said that cyber attacks are a “growing risk.”

“We are deterring cyber attacks on a daily basis, not just in the NHS, but, you know, more broadly. We have strong defensive systems across the country, but it's a growing concern.

“It's one we have got a very close eye on, and we'll continue to work hard to keep people's data safe.”

The Prime Minister was announcing a £40 million boost for GPs this winter, to allow doctors’ surgeries to identify and give extra care to the most vulnerable patients.

Recent cyber attacks that hit the UK and Europe could add additional pressure to systems this winter.