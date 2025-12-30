There should be "howls of outrage" about deaths linked to long emergency department waits, a leading medic has said (file image). Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

There should be "howls of outrage" about deaths linked to long emergency department waits, a leading medic has said, as he warned that corridor care in NHS hospitals has been "normalised" among patients, staff and health leaders.

Dr Ian Higginson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), said that only a "few" hospitals around the UK have managed to avoid caring for patients on trolleys in corridors. He warned that emergency departments around the country "are in big trouble" - with corridor care being the main issue. Patients are now "not surprised" when they are cared for in a corridor because the issue has been "normalised", Dr Higginson told the Press Association. Read More: NHS board apologises after ‘wrongful release’ of body discovered after cremation Read More: The NHS is stepping up for care leavers – because health is where inequality begins

Waits to get a bed in Accident & Emergency departments remain high. Picture: Alamy

But he warned that doctors "can't deliver care in corridors". Earlier this year the college released estimates that suggested there were more than 16,600 deaths of patients linked to very long waits in A&E for a hospital bed last year - the equivalent of approximately 320 deaths a week. "If we had 16,000 patients a year dying in bus crashes or in aircraft crashes or anywhere else there would be such howls of outrage something would be done about it," he told PA. "And yet, we can't understand why those awful statistics don't provoke really determined action at the highest level across governments, and they don't." Separate analysis, released earlier this month, found that almost one in five patients treated in UK emergency departments in March were being cared for in "escalation areas", which were classed as any area not routinely used for care - such as corridors. Dr Higginson said: "It will be worse now." Asked whether the service was in for a bad winter, he said: "If you look at general trends, things are getting worse and worse and worse and worse and worse.

"NHS England has talked about the green shoots of recovery. We just don't see those at all. I think that is wishful thinking." Earlier this month Health Secretary Wes Streeting pledged to end corridor care in hospitals in England by the next general election, "if not sooner". Dr Higginson said that efforts to resolve the crisis in hospitals around the UK are focusing on "bits that they think are quick and easy and cheap" - such as "trying to persuade us not to go to hospital, or looking for alternatives to admission, or setting up things like NHS 111". "It's like trying to put out a fire with buckets of water, whilst at the same time chucking fuel on it from the other side, it's just, it's not going to work," he said. "The solutions are to make hospitals more efficient; to provide more staff to beds in hospitals and to improve community based and social care so that patients can leave hospital where they need to." The emergency care doctor told PA: "Emergency departments across the UK are in big trouble at the moment. "The main problem we have is that we have patients in our corridors - we're full to bursting. "And that's because there aren't enough beds in our hospitals for us to admit our patients to, and that makes it really difficult for us to look after our patients properly, because we can't deliver care in corridors. "And it also creates difficult working conditions for our staff - our staff at the moment are run ragged, exhausted and suffering from a mixture of either burnout, moral injury or exhaustion, PTSD or a mixture of all of the above.