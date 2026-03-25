Officials at the UK Health Security Agency were first made aware of a case involved in the deadly outbreak on the afternoon of Friday, March 13

Officials at the UK Health Security Agency were first made aware of a case involved in the deadly outbreak on the afternoon of Friday, March 13. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

NHS bosses have admitted to waiting two days before sounding the alarm about the meningitis outbreak in Kent.

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Officials at the UK Health Security Agency were first made aware of a case involved in the deadly outbreak on the afternoon of Friday, March 13. But the patient, believed to be a 21-year-old student, had arrived at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate two days earlier. Read more: No new cases of meningitis linked to Kent outbreak reported Read more: Making home-cooked meals could cut dementia risk, study says

The outbreak left two people dead and four still fighting for their lives in intensive care as of Monday, with a further 17 cases recorded. Picture: Getty

This delay occurred despite it being a legal requirement for cases to be reported immediately and hindered the process of tracing close contacts of the patient. It also slowed the identification of a wider outbreak. The hospital - which is run by East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust - admitted to the blunder, with staff claiming they had waited until there was a formal diagnosis via a confirmed test. Dr Des Holden, Acting Chief Executive of East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, told LBC the first patient presented on Wednesday evening, March 11. “We recognise there was an opportunity prior to diagnosis being confirmed on Friday 13 March to notify UKHSA," he said. "We cannot go into the detail of individual patients’ care, but the Trust has been in close contact with UKHSA since Friday 13 March to discuss the management of patients presenting with suspected meningitis." Medical experts have slammed the hospital for this setback, saying the delayed health warnings could have put more people at risk, as those developing symptoms could have sought medical help sooner. The outbreak left two people dead and four still fighting for the lives in intensive care as of Monday, with a further 17 cases recorded. Invasive meningitis is classed as an urgent notifiable disease, so under Health Protection Regulations 2010, it is a requirement to report cases to health protection officials as soon as a case is suspected.