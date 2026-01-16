British Palestinian doctor, Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, gives a speech on a blocked road junction as around 600 people attended the 'Northerners march for Palestine' in Central Leeds. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

By LBC Staff

A suspended NHS doctor who branded the October 7 attack a “humiliation for Israel” has been arrested over allegedly “expressing support for Hamas.”

Rahmeh Aladwan, a trainee trauma and orthopaedics doctor, has been accused of spreading antisemitic content online and has been arrested multiple times over the last four months. Taking to X on Friday, the 31-year-old claimed Metropolitan Police officers travelled to her home outside of London to arrest her for a fourth time. The Met later confirmed she had been detained over allegedly showing support for Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan holds Palestine flag as activists from direct action group Palestine Action blockaded the front gates of the Elbit Systems Filton site on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

A Met spokesperson told the MailOnline: “On Thursday, 15 January Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 31-year-old woman at an address in South Gloucestershire for allegedly expressing support for a proscribed organisation – Hamas – contrary to Section 12 (1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000. “The allegation relates to online activity in November and December 2025. “The woman was taken into police custody.” “Today, I was arrested for the fourth time in less than three months. During interrogation, officers explicitly stated, 'jews keep calling' to report me,” Ms Aladwan wrote. “The Metropolitan Police have traveled from London, booked hotel stays, and arrested me on four separate dates: October 21, December 4, December 22, and today, January 15—for social media posts sharing news, opposing 'israel' and expressing solidarity with Palestine. “I have been released on bail, which now combines the restrictive conditions from all three prior arrests. “I remain under a form of house arrest and prohibited from attending Palestine events in London. “I am also not to post anything that could 'stir up racial hatred' or 'express support for a proscribed organisation'—neither of which I have done.”

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan uploaded a string of antisemitic posts on the two-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks. Picture: X