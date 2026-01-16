NHS doctor who called October 7 attack a 'humiliation for Israel' arrested for fourth time after 'expressing support for Hamas'
A suspended NHS doctor who branded the October 7 attack a “humiliation for Israel” has been arrested over allegedly “expressing support for Hamas.”
Rahmeh Aladwan, a trainee trauma and orthopaedics doctor, has been accused of spreading antisemitic content online and has been arrested multiple times over the last four months.
Taking to X on Friday, the 31-year-old claimed Metropolitan Police officers travelled to her home outside of London to arrest her for a fourth time.
The Met later confirmed she had been detained over allegedly showing support for Palestinian militant group Hamas.
A Met spokesperson told the MailOnline: “On Thursday, 15 January Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 31-year-old woman at an address in South Gloucestershire for allegedly expressing support for a proscribed organisation – Hamas – contrary to Section 12 (1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000.
“The allegation relates to online activity in November and December 2025.
“The woman was taken into police custody.”
“Today, I was arrested for the fourth time in less than three months. During interrogation, officers explicitly stated, 'jews keep calling' to report me,” Ms Aladwan wrote.
“The Metropolitan Police have traveled from London, booked hotel stays, and arrested me on four separate dates: October 21, December 4, December 22, and today, January 15—for social media posts sharing news, opposing 'israel' and expressing solidarity with Palestine.
“I have been released on bail, which now combines the restrictive conditions from all three prior arrests.
“I remain under a form of house arrest and prohibited from attending Palestine events in London.
“I am also not to post anything that could 'stir up racial hatred' or 'express support for a proscribed organisation'—neither of which I have done.”
Alongside the post, which accused the Met of state-sponsored harassment, was a video that appears to show the moment she was arrested.
In it, she appears visibly shocked and upset.
Previously, Ms Aladwan called the "Royal Free Hospital in London is a Jewish supremacy cesspit."
She also branded Britain's chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis 'Rabbi Genocide.'
The social media posts, made on X, prompted an initial investigation by an interim orders tribunal last month but it was ruled no restrictions would be imposed on her.
In November, Ms Aladwan had her license suspended as the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) continued its investigation into her comments.
Aladwan was first arrested in October on suspicion of misusing a public communications network, sending malicious communications and stirring up racial hatred.
The Met Police investigation relates to allegations that comments made at a July protest in London, and also online in recent months, were “grossly offensive and antisemitic”.
In September, the MPTS ruled that it would not impose interim conditions on Dr Aladwan’s registration, saying it did not believe the complaints against her were “sufficient to establish that there may be a real risk to patients”.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting is looking to overhaul the way medical regulators investigate cases of antisemitism after saying the system is failing to protect Jewish people.
The GMC and MPTS assess the conduct of doctors and decide whether sanctions – such as being struck off the medical register – are necessary.
But campaigners say antisemitism has been able to “fester unchecked” in the NHS and medical profession since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023.
Mr Streeting said last year: “We must be unequivocal that antisemitism has absolutely no place in our NHS, or anywhere in our society.
“It is clear that the current medical regulatory system is completely failing to protect Jewish patients and NHS staff.
“I am looking urgently at how we can overhaul the current regime, which has been found completely wanting.”
Ms Aladwan has long denied allegations of antisemitism, instead claiming she is using her right to free speech to oppose Israel’s war on Gaza.
LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.