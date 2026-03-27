NHS doctor denies inciting support for Hamas
Aladwan was arrested by Met officers at her home in Pilning, South Gloucestershire, on Thursday for allegedly breaching police bail conditions.
An NHS doctor has denied inciting support for Hamas.
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NHS doctor Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court to inciting support for proscribed group Hamas, and publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred after posting about the October 7 terror attack on social media site X.
She was released on bail and will appear at the Old Bailey in London on April 24.
A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the court in support of the defendant, chanting and holding placards.
Some shouted “you’re a hero" as the defendant left the courtroom.
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Scotland Yard said Aladwan was arrested by Met officers at her home in Pilning, South Gloucestershire, on Thursday for allegedly breaching police bail conditions imposed following previous arrests.
She was then taken to a central London police station, where she was charged with inviting support for Hamas, in counts dating from July 23 to December 31 last year.
The British Palestinian doctor was also charged with publishing or distributing written material, and using words that were threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up racial hatred or having regard to all the circumstances was reckless as to whether racial hatred would be stirred up, in breach of the Public Order Act 1986.
It is alleged she used words that could have stirred up racial hatred on July 21 last year in King Charles Street, Westminster, central London.