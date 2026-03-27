An NHS doctor has denied inciting support for Hamas.

NHS doctor Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court to inciting support for proscribed group Hamas, and publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred after posting about the October 7 terror attack on social media site X.

She was released on bail and will appear at the Old Bailey in London on April 24.

A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the court in support of the defendant, chanting and holding placards.

Some shouted “you’re a hero" as the defendant left the courtroom.

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