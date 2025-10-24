Dr Rahmeh Aladwan wore the necklace to a Manchester hearing where she faces claims of antisemitism and praising Hamas online

Dr Aladwan wore the necklace, featuring the number seven, to a hearing in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Joseph Conlan

An NHS doctor accused of glorifying Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel has appeared before a medical tribunal wearing a gold necklace featuring the number seven.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, a British-Palestinian trainee trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, is facing claims of antisemitism and of repeatedly praising Hamas on social media. She previously vowed she “would never” condemn the attacks, and had shared photos of the same necklace online, describing it as her “celebratory jewellery” alongside another chain showing a map of Palestine. Last month, a tribunal cleared her of similar allegations, ruling her social media posts – including references to Israelis as “worse than Nazis” and the Royal Free Hospital as a “Jewish supremacy cesspit” – did not amount to bullying or harassment. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the earlier decision had left him with “no confidence” in the medical regulator, adding that allowing doctors to use such language “with impunity” risked undermining trust in the profession. Read more: NHS doctor who labelled October 7 a ‘humiliation’ for Israel arrested Read more: Israeli academic branded a 'terrorist' by pro-Palestine students at London university

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan was arrested by Met officers on Tuesday morning. Picture: X

The General Medical Council has since re-referred Dr Aladwan’s case to a second interim hearing, saying new evidence has emerged and that the move is needed to “protect the public or public confidence in doctors” while its investigation continues. Dr Aladwan’s barrister, Kevin Saunders, accused the GMC of a “brazen attempt to re-litigate” the case until it achieved the result it wanted. He also criticised Mr Streeting, claiming he was trying to “undermine the rule of law and the findings of an independent tribunal”.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan holds a Palestine flag as activists from Palestine action, blockaded the front gates of the Elbit Systems Filton site in Bristol on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba. Picture: Alamy