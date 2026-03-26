NHS doctor charged with 'multiple counts of inviting support for Hamas' and 'stirring up racial hatred'
Dr Rahmeh Aladwan will appear in court on Friday
A suspended NHS doctor is due to appear in court after being charged with "multiple counts of inviting support for Hamas".
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Rahmeh Aladwan was arrested by Met Police officers at her home in Gloucestershire on Thursday morning for breaching police bail conditions imposed in relation to previous arrests.
The 31-year-old has now been charged with using words that were "threatening, abusive or insulting intending thereby to stir up racial hatred" in relation to an incident on King Charles Street in London on July 21 last year.
Dr Aladwan allegedly invited support for the proscribed organisation Hamas on two further occasions on October 7 and December 31.
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The charges of inviting support for a proscribed organisation relate to comments or other material posted online.
She is also accused of publishing or distributing "written material that was threatening, abusive or insulting intending thereby to stir up racial hatred" last November.
The trainee trauma and orthopaedic surgeon was suspended by a medical tribunal for 15 months in November after posting allegedly antisemitic comments on social media.
She has previously denied making racist or hateful comments.
She was remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.