A suspended NHS doctor is due to appear in court after being charged with "multiple counts of inviting support for Hamas".

Rahmeh Aladwan was arrested by Met Police officers at her home in Gloucestershire on Thursday morning for breaching police bail conditions imposed in relation to previous arrests.

The 31-year-old has now been charged with using words that were "threatening, abusive or insulting intending thereby to stir up racial hatred" in relation to an incident on King Charles Street in London on July 21 last year.

Dr Aladwan allegedly invited support for the proscribed organisation Hamas on two further occasions on October 7 and December 31.

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