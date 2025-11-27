Dr Rahmeh Aladwan is being investigated by the General Medical Council (GMC) over a series of posts and comments made across various social media platforms

British Palestinian doctor, Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, gives a speech on a blocked road junction as around 600 people attended the 'Northerners march for Palestine' in Central Leeds. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has imposed a 15-month interim suspension on the registration of a Palestinian doctor accused of antisemitism.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan is being investigated by the General Medical Council (GMC) over a series of posts and comments made across various social media platforms following a number of complaints including from the Jewish Medical Association UK and the Campaign Against Antisemitism. GMC counsel Emma Gilsenan told the MPTS hearing that Dr Aladwan’s posts included content that allegedly “justifies terrorism, denies sexual violence, includes antisemitic conspiracy theories, misuses Holocaust and Nazi imagery and expresses support for proscribed groups and terrorist acts”. She added that Dr Aladwan had allegedly referred to the Royal Free Hospital in London as a “Jewish supremacy cesspit”, doxxed NHS colleagues for raising concerns about her, and expressed explicit support for proscribed organisations such as Hamas and Palestine Action. Read more: 'My spine is shattered': Moment Palestine Action activist 'struck police sergeant with sledgehammer' during factory break-in Read more: Daughter of Holocaust survivor among protesters arrested at London rally over Palestine Action ban

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan holds Palestine flag as activists from direct action group Palestine Action blockaded the front gates of the Elbit Systems Filton site on the 77th anniversary of the Nakba. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

Ms Gilsenan submitted that it was “unconscionable to consider that Dr Aladwan should be permitted to continue to practise”. Dr Aladwan’s lawyer Kevin Saunders submitted that the posts “fell into the category of legitimate political speech and debate” and that she denies making racist or hate speech. He added that there was “no information to suggest that Dr Aladwan presents a real and immediate risk to patient safety”. Dr Aladwan was arrested last month on suspicion of misusing a public communications network, sending malicious communications and stirring up racial hatred. The Met Police investigation relates to allegations that comments made at a July protest in London, and also online in recent months, were “grossly offensive and antisemitic”. In September, the MPTS ruled that it would not impose interim conditions on Dr Aladwan’s registration, saying it did not believe the complaints against her were “sufficient to establish that there may be a real risk to patients”.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan uploaded a string of antisemitic posts on the two-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks. Picture: X