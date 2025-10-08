Donal Trump threatened to slap a 100 percent tariff on Britain's pharmaceutical industry, sparking fears drug firms could leave the UK.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to rip up drug pricing rules. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The NHS could be forced to spend billions of pounds more on medicines under the Prime Minister’s plans to prevent an exodus of drug firms from the UK.

Under current rules, the NHS considers a drug good value for money if it costs between £20,000 and £30,000 for every extra year of good-quality life it delivers to a patient. But Sir Keir Starmer is mulling over a plan that would raise this threshold by 25 percent. While this would make it easier for more expensive drugs to reach patients, it would see the health service hand more cash to pharmaceutical companies. The move would also help protect Britain's position as a world leader in life sciences, Number 10 sources say. It comes as the Government scrambles to stave off a mass exodus from the UK after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs of up to 100 percent on the sector.

Trump has threatened to slap 100 percent tariffs on Britain's pharmaceutical industry. Picture: Getty