The health service said it is building a register of 120 genes known to increase the likelihood of getting cancer

Family members of cancer patients, as well as people who have cancer, could have their genes compared to the database, allowing for earlier screening and more personalised treatments. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

A NHS database for genes linked to cancer will enable tens of thousands of patients to check whether they could be at risk of developing the disease, NHS England has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The health service said it is building a register of 120 genes known to increase the likelihood of getting cancer – the first of its kind – as part of a 10-year plan to improve the prevention and treatment of the disease. Cancer patients and their family members could have their genes compared to the database, allowing for earlier screening and more personalised treatments. The NHS National Inherited Cancer Predisposition Register follows the successful Lynch syndrome register, which has seen thousands of people diagnosed with Lynch syndrome identified and offered routine preventative screening, according to NHS England. Read more: JD Vance slams Europe on not tackling migration and defence after Trump's row with allies Read more: Baby formula recalled over potential toxin concerns

Family members of cancer patients, as well as people who have cancer, could have their genes compared to the database, allowing for earlier screening and treatments. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about the database, Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England, said it would allow thousands more people to access the latest treatments. "We are entering a new era of cancer prevention with pioneering research and testing helping us to discover more about how genes influence our chances of developing cancer. “Finding out you have an inherited risk of cancer can be life-changing, but it also supports people to access tailored advice on risk-reducing steps and vital monitoring, to increase the chances of any cancers being picked up early or even preventing the disease altogether.” Those identified as having an inherited risk of cancer will be added to the register, and will be automatically invited to screening and offered routine tests. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the programme was part of a plan “to modernise our NHS so it is fit for the 21st century”. “One in every two people will get cancer in their lifetime but that does not mean the chances are random – many people face a higher risk through the genes they inherit. "And while we cannot do anything about inherited genes we can do something about what we do with that information.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the programme was part of efforts “to modernise our NHS so it is fit for the 21st century”. Picture: Alamy