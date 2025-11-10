A senior NHS executive raped a 12-year-old and sexually abused five other child victims after using Snapchat accounts in a false name to groom girls, a court has heard.

Read more: Woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham dies of her injuries

Ms Hussain told the court the girl went missing from her home in a different area of the country late at night and was picked up by Lipscombe nearby, before he took her to a hotel.

Crown KC Frida Hussain told Judge Keith Raynor on Monday that Lipscombe was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a missing girl when officers pulled over his Tesla near a KFC in Birstall, near Leicester, in April last year.

Leicester Crown Court was told married software expert Lipscombe, of Rothley, Leicestershire, also admitted making indecent photographs of children, distributing images and causing or inciting sexual activity.

Paul Lipscombe, 51, is expected to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty at a previous hearing to 34 offences, including two counts of rape, three sexual assaults and 21 offences of sexual activity with a child relating to six victims aged between 12 and 15.

The court also heard the 15-year-old was given a “script” by Lipscombe, told to dial 999 and to falsely claim that she was “being abused” by others, and was leaving home because she was unhappy.

The girl was also instructed by Lipscombe to tell police she would be staying with a friend.

Ms Hussain said of Lipscombe’s arrest: “He was cautioned and when he was cautioned he said ‘I have not kidnapped anyone, I know exactly where she is’.“

He then told officers where she could be found.”

Lipscombe, who the court heard worked with the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust as a director involved in improving patient waiting times, tried to “peddle a script” that the girl was in danger at her home.

Investigating officers found the victim at a rented address, Ms Hussain said, adding: “He accused other people of serious crimes simply in order to mask his own crimes.”

Follow-up searches at the hotel, of Lipscombe’s car and of his home uncovered evidence that the youngster had been sexually assaulted, with items found including his phone, soft toys, restraints, an open bottle of vodka and another mobile which had been wiped of all data.

Ms Hussain said: “Now that the police had his mobile phone it became very apparent to them there were more victims.”

The court heard Lipscombe, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey suit and a striped tie, made no comment in initial police interviews and then refused to speak to police while in prison on remand.

Among Lipscombe’s social media and online profiles, including at least two Snapchat accounts, was one in which he said he was an award-winning expert and keynote speaker.The sentencing hearing continues.