Experts said the Chancellor’s spring statement did not do enough to bring “financial pressures back into the balance” and warned that current spending does not match the Government’s ambitions for the NHS

Many organisations in the health service face a "perilous" financial situation, with analysis finding that NHS trusts ran a deficit of more than three quarters of a billion pounds last year. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Many organisations in the health service face a “perilous” financial situation, with analysis finding that NHS trusts ran a deficit of more than three quarters of a billion pounds last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The situation is forcing health leaders to make “increasingly difficult choices” that are impacting patients, and could result in more job cuts, according to the King’s Fund. Experts said the Chancellor’s spring statement did not do enough to bring “financial pressures back into the balance” and warned that current spending does not match the Government’s ambitions for the NHS. The King’s Fund said budgets in the wider NHS and at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) “may appear manageable”, but that is not the case for many organisations. Read more: Rise in teen pregnancies and 50% drop in women taking the pill ‘fuelled by misinformation on TikTok’, doctor warns Read more: NHS staff avoid eye contact with patients because they are 'embarrassed' about quality of care Its analysis found that NHS trusts ran a deficit of £780 million in 2024/25. Acute hospital trusts account for three-quarters of trust spending, and 69 per cent were in deficit. The percentage of trust in deficit ranged from 10 per cent of ambulance trusts to 44 per cent of community trusts.

NHS trusts face ‘perilous’ financial situation with deficit of £780m last year. Picture: Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at the King’s Fund, said: “At first glance the NHS and DHSC budgets may appear manageable, but as soon we look under the bonnet it is clear many organisations within the health service still face a perilous situation. “Our own research tells us it is leading to NHS leaders having to make increasingly difficult choices that are directly impacting patient care. “Greater reduction in the numbers of frontline staff or further reprioritisation of investment in services could become more commonplace as these organisations try to cope, all of which will worry patients as they fear a decline in the quality of care.” The King’s Fund also highlighted that NHS trusts have been in deficit for eight of the last 10 years. The exceptions were during the pandemic when new funding and financial arrangements were put in place. There were no health-specific announcements in the spring statement earlier this month, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves used the autumn 2024 budget to announce a £22.6 billion cash injection for the NHS.

NHS trusts face ‘perilous’ financial situation with deficit of £780m last year. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images