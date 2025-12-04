The number of people in hospitals across England suffering from flu has hit record levels for this time of year, new NHS data reveals.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund health think tank, said: “Today’s data confirms that the NHS is entering the most challenging period of the year with pressures hitting the health and care service from all directions.

It marks a stark increase from this point in 2023 and 2022.

The number of flu patients in beds across England each day last week averaged 1,717, a 56 per cent increase on last year.

“Rising flu waves and industrial action are all adding strain to a system which is already struggling to deliver timely care for patients.

“The flu season started unusually early this year and is yet to peak, so it is too soon to know how long this surge will be sustained for.

“In the recent autumn Budget, the Chancellor protected the NHS, but it is still extremely difficult to see how this funding settlement can deliver all the ambitious commitments the Government has made to improve and transform the care patients receive.”

Pressure on hospitals in likely to grow even further in the run-up to Christmas, as an extended flu season and strikes combine to sow chaos in the NHS.

Numbers peaked last winter at 5,408 patients in early January.

This new data comes after the Health Secretary pledged to end corridor care in hospitals in England by the next general election, “if not sooner”.

Wes Streeting said it is not acceptable that people are being treated on trolleys in hospital corridors.

It comes as leading nurses said there has been “insufficient urgency” to tackle the “crisis of corridor care”.

Mr Streeting said the issue is being tackled with “urgency, focus and attention”.