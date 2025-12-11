Health officials have warned the NHS is facing a "worst case scenario" of flu cases in England.

Latest figures for England show more than 2,600 patients were in hospitals with the illness each day last week.

That's a 55% increase on the previous seven days - with a similar sharp spike in norovirus and the highest ever for this time of year.

Chemists are warning that those wanting to vaccinate themselves in the face of the flu surge could face long waits or trips to several pharmacies before finding an appointment.