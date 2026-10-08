While levels of flu are currently low, figures from September have been higher than the same period for the last four years

Trends have been rising since August, with increases being driven by young adults. Picture: Mark Thomas/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

England could be set for an early flu season, according to health officials.

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It comes as the NHS national medical director said hospital admissions for the virus are the “highest” she can remember for this time of year. Professor Frankie Swords warned that there are “slightly ominous” early signs of winter pressure for the health service. While levels of flu are currently low, figures from September have been higher than the same period for the last four years, according to the first weekly winter respiratory virus surveillance report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Trends have been rising since August, with increases being driven by young adults. Prof Swords, who is national medical director at NHS England, told a briefing: “From an NHS perspective, it is very early in the season, but the number of admissions for flu are the highest that I can remember seeing at this time of year, and it’s coincided with just the start of the expected increase in Covid cases in our hospitals. Read More: NHS waiting list hits 7.37million despite record treatment levels as ‘corridor care’ soars and winter crisis looms Read More: Cancer survivor given ‘first-of-its-kind’ NHS artificial tongue after losing most of her own

A senior nurse administering a flu vaccination. Picture: Julian Claxton/Alamy

“But this is coming on the back of the busiest summer we’ve ever had in our emergency departments, we have got very, very busy hospitals. “So slightly ominous early signs of winter pressure.” UKHSA figures show hospital admissions for flu were 1.97 per 100,000 for the week to October 4. There are three types of flu virus, and while it is too early to know which one may dominate this winter, the current vaccine protects against all three. Early data shows there is an equal mix of subtypes A(H3N2) and A(H1N1) in England, the UKHSA said. Prof Swords revealed 3.9 million people have already had their flu vaccination since the start of last month. The NHS started vaccinating pregnant women, toddlers and school-age children from September 1, with over 65s and other eligible adults offered it from October 1.

A hospital bed set up in a corridor as pressure mounts on the NHS. Picture: Stephen Faulkner/Alamy