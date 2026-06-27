The new government deal would make weight-loss medication available through pharmacies, gyms, and online assessments

The new NHS pilot schemes would make free weight-loss medication more accessible. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

More than 100,000 people will be offered free weight-loss jabs through gyms, pharmacies, smartphones and online assessments.

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Liz Kendall, secretary for science, innovation and technology, said the programme was designed to reach people where they are. Picture: Alamy

Science Secretary Liz Kendall said the programme was designed to reach people where they are, whether that is in a local pharmacy, through an app on their phone or in their own language. She said almost one in three adults in the UK is living with obesity and argued that the new projects would help break down the barriers that have slowed access to treatment for too many people. The move comes after more than two million people in England have already turned to weight-loss jabs, with the overwhelming majority paying privately rather than getting treatment through the NHS. Demand is expected to rise further after regulators approved daily weight-loss pills, which could be made available soon and may eventually be included in the new pilot programmes. At the moment, NHS access remains tightly restricted, with many patients who might be eligible being sent to specialist clinics that have long waiting lists.

The new deal is with Eli Lilly, the company that produces Mounjaro, and is worth £85 million. Picture: Alamy