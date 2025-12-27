NHS bosses have launched a full investigation and issued an apology after a body was wrongly released from a hospital mortuary to the undertakers – with the error only discovered after cremation had taken place.

As a result of the blunder, a service organised by one family to remember their loved one saw the wrong body cremated.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – Scotland’s largest health board – accepted that “two families have been caused significant additional distress at an already very difficult time” as a result of the incident.

It is understood human error was to blame for the “wrongful release” of the body from the health board’s mortuary at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed a full investigation is now under way, with staff involved suspended while this takes place.

The families affected were informed of what had happened, with “full support” being offered to them after the incident, reported to have taken place last month.