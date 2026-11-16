Cutting-edge blood tests to pick up cancer in the earliest stages will be given to thousands of patients across the NHS.

Scientists have created tests that can pick up signals in the blood to indicate whether a person needs further investigation for suspected cancer, or whether they can be safely ruled out as having the disease.

The aim is to pick up cancer cases earlier via a simple blood test ordered by a GP, as well as cutting unnecessary referrals to hospital for invasive tests.

The new NHS trial will see more than 20,000 NHS patients in 200 GP surgeries given the tests to see how well they work in the real world.

The first companies in the trial are Proteotype (with the Enlighten test), Pinpoint AI (with the PinPoint test) and Mercy Bioanalytics (with the Halo test).

Further tests may be added at a later date.

The Enlighten test works by measuring patterns of circulating amino acid biomarkers in human plasma, and then uses AI to examine the possibility a person has breast, bowel, lung or prostate cancer.

The test is intended for people who may have vague symptoms or who are known to be at increased risk of cancer, and works to tell medics which people may need further investigation.