In February 2020, the last full month before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the waiting list stood at 4.57 million treatments. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The NHS has published its latest monthly performance figures for hospitals in England, which show referrals for cancer treatment have slipped further behind target and A&E "corridor care" remains high, though the overall waiting list has fallen.

Overall waiting list The waiting list for routine hospital treatment has dropped slightly, after previously rising for three months in a row. An estimated 7.39 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of September, relating to 6.24 million patients, down from 7.41 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of August. The list hit a record high in September 2023, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients. The size of the list has been on an upward trend for much of the last 10 years, passing three million treatments in 2014, four million in 2017, five million in 2021 and seven million in 2022. In February 2020, the last full month before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the list stood at 4.57 million treatments. Long waits for treatment Some 1,489 patients are estimated to have been waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September, up slightly from 1,418 in August. A year earlier, in September 2024, the number stood at 2,701. There were 12,822 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment, up from 12,793 the previous month.

Ambulances took an average of 32 minutes and 37 seconds last month to respond to emergency calls such as heart attacks, strokes and sepsis. Picture: Alamy

This figure stood at 22,884 in September 2024. A total of 180,329 people had been waiting more than a year to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September, down from 190,549 at the end of August. A year earlier, the figure stood at 249,024. Some 2.4% of people on the list for hospital treatment had been waiting more than 52 weeks in September, down from 2.6% the previous month. The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to be reduced to less than 1%. Read More: NHS waiting list falls slightly as Wes Streeting claims health service ‘on road to recovery' Read More: Starmer to announce NHS ‘online hospital’ that will help cut waiting lists Accident & emergency waits The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted, so-called "corridor care", stood at 54,314 in October, up from 44,765 in September. The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also rose, standing at 142,734 in October, up from 129,004 in September. Some 74.1% of patients were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 75.1% in September. The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for 78% of patients attending A&E to be admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours. A&E waits by hospital Figures published for the first time this month show the percentage of patients who were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours from arrival at A&E departments at individual hospitals. The figures are for type 1 or 2 A&E departments, with type 1 being consultant-led departments that operate 24 hours a day in major hospitals, and type 2 being consultant-led single-service departments that deal with specific conditions, such as eye conditions or dental problems. Of the 155 hospitals with at least 5,000 A&E attendances in October, Moorfields Eye Hospital (City Road Campus) had the highest percentage of patients admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours (96.7%), followed by Sheffield Children's Hospital (93.1%), Royal Liverpool Children's Hospital (87.0%), Calderdale Royal Hospital (83.1%) and Huddersfield Royal Hospital (81.8%). Kingston Hospital in London had the lowest percentage (29.0%), followed by Blackpool Victoria Hospital (35.7%), Royal Stoke University Hospital (41.4%), University Hospital Aintree (41.7%) and Derriford Hospital in Plymouth (42.6%). There are also figures for people waiting more than 12 hours from arrival at a type 1 or 2 A&E department, with Blackpool Victoria Hospital having the highest percentage in October (28.6%), followed by William Harvey Hospital in Kent (25.6%), Whiston Hospital in Merseyside (23.3%), Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside (23.2%) and Warrington Hospital in Cheshire (23.0%).

GPs made 286,050 urgent cancer referrals in September, up from 264,388 in August and up year on year from 257,138 in September 2024. Picture: Alamy