An exterior of St Thomas' Hospital in central London. Picture: Getty

By Connor Hand

The cost of keeping patients in hospital who are medically fit to leave is now costing the taxpayer £2.7bn each year, according to new analysis shared exclusively with LBC.

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New figures from The King’s Fund health thinktank show 13,000 delayed discharges each day across England, meaning almost 1 in 10 NHS beds are being taken up by people who are fit enough to leave hospital. Unable to use beds that should have been freed up, under-pressure staff are often forced to turn to “unsafe and undignified” non-clinical settings, such as corridors, to treat patients. The figures, which cover the financial year 2025/26, are modelled using the average daily cost of an NHS bed, which has risen to £562 - up £50 on three years earlier. The government has previously said it is working to reduce delays through its £9 billion Better Care Fund, and by prioritising the discharge of patients who have waited over 21 days.

Danielle Jeffries, senior analyst at The King’s Fund, told LBC that failing to move fit patients out of hospitals is having an “emotional, financial [and] safety” impact on both patients and the health service. “We know that hospitals are already in crisis, but we found increasing evidence that delayed discharges and corridor care are having an increasing impact on hospitals,” Jeffries said. “There’s always a risk of being in hospital that you get an infection, or your muscles will fatigue, or you're not going about your day-to-day life, so you're not able to get back to normal day-to-day routines. “[NHS leaders] need to think more seriously about prevention, how they're stopping some of this demand going in so we don't get corridor care or delayed discharges in the first place… Thousands of patients every month are waiting in corridors, in unsafe, undignified areas within the hospital, because there just isn't the capacity to take them in hospital beds.” On top of the patient safety concerns, the sheer cost of delays will raise alarm among officials, with the Department of Health and Social Care reportedly having to find savings in its £14bn capital budget to help fund the Defence Investment Plan. Delays in discharging, Jeffries explains, are often down to a lack of available social care and administrative problems in transferring patients to other settings. The government has commissioned Baroness Casey to produce a report looking at the problems in social care, but is not due to report until 2028. Social care reform is likely to be a key priority for Andy Burnham, should he, as expected, become prime minister later this month. Burnham says there is an “urgent” need to fix the sector’s problems, and has signalled his desire for a government-commissioned review into the system to be brought forward by the end of the year. Last year, the then health secretary, Wes Streeting, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that it was his ambition to eliminate corridor care by 2029.