Royal College of GPs and the Patients Association call on the Government to make the NHS “simpler to access”

By PA Staff

Patients need more help navigating the “maze” of NHS services, health leaders have said after a new report says that trying to navigate the system can be “confusing, frustrating and demoralising”.

The Royal College of GPs and the Patients Association have called on the Government to make the NHS “simpler to access” for patients. A new report from the health organisations says that the NHS is a “complex web of organisations” which can make it difficult for patients to get the care that they need. This can mean patients feel rushed in appointments, face long waits, lost referrals and “unmanageable administerial burdens”, the report adds. “Patients and GPs are often struggling with the same challenges as they try to navigate an increasingly complex system,” the report states.“ Accessing the NHS often feels like a maze of dead ends and detours.” Read more: NHS launches therapy drive to get unemployed Brits back to work Read more: NHS hip and knee operations cancelled 'for months' due to bone cement shortage

Patients told the RCGP and the Patients Association that they often felt “left in the dark, not knowing how their referral was progressing or if it had been made at all”. The organisations have made a series of recommendations, including a call for patients to be able to track specialist referrals. There are currently 6.17 million patients on the NHS waiting list for specialist care. The College and the Patients Association have launched a new campaign calling for the NHS to be “truly accessible and navigable for all”.

In her first interview since taking post, Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown, chair of the Royal College of GPs, told the Press Association: “General practice is the front door to the NHS and what a lot of patients told us through this campaign is that it feels like they are opening the front door to a maze.“ Patients have told us that accessing care can be confusing, care can feel fragmented and (they) can feel full of uncertainty at times about what happens next.“ Patients can feel like thy are chasing information all of the time.“ GPs are stuck in that same uncertainty too.“ We spend a significant proportion of our time – sometimes between 15 to 30% – following up on referrals and administrative processes and paperwork instead of seeing patients.“

This can be very frustrating for both patients and GPs.“ This campaign is about highlighting the issue and fixing it together.” She added: “What we are advocating for is for the NHS to feel easier to navigate so that patients can get the right care at the right time and they see the right person when they need to.” Prof Tzortziou Brown said the RCGP and the Patients Association had three asks of Government that are “not necessarily radical” and “don’t require a huge reorganisation or reshuffle” but could make a “significant difference in how care is experienced for patients”.

She added: “(We are) calling for the NHS to be easier to navigate overall.“No-one should feel lost in the NHS, especially when they are at their most vulnerable.“ This uncertainty causes more anxiety and creates unnecessary work for patients and GPs so what we want is for more user-friendly systems which we think would make a huge difference.” Meanwhile, the report also calls for more GPs to overcome the challenges some patients face in accessing their family doctor.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: “Patients have told us clearly what they need: appointments when they need them, enough time to explain what’s wrong, and for those with complex conditions, not having to repeat their entire history every visit.“ They want to be able to track their referrals instead of being left in the dark. They want access to information about their own care.“ They want to be equal partners in designing the services they rely on – not recipients of systems designed around organisational need.”

