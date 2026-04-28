The NHS spent more than £100 million in one year on mental health patients who were left languishing in hospital beds due to a lack of appropriate housing, according to a new report. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The NHS spent more than £100 million in one year on mental health patients who were left languishing in hospital beds due to a lack of appropriate housing, according to a new report.

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Experts said that forcing patients to stay in hospital when they no longer need to be there comes at a “huge cost to both individuals and the NHS”. In February 2026, patients waiting for supported housing accounted for 23% of all mental health delayed discharge days, according to the report from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Look Ahead and the National Housing Federation. And in 2024/25, delayed discharges due to housing caused 121,695 additional hospital bed days, costing the NHS around £102 million, the authors said. “Thousands of people who are clinically ready to leave hospital remain in inpatient settings because there is nowhere suitable for them to go,” the authors wrote. Read More: Mental health patients in crisis put at risk by 'legal grey areas', investigation finds Read More: Meta ordered to pay $375m after jury finds company 'knowingly harmed children’s mental health'

Experts said that forcing patients to stay in hospital when they no longer need to be there comes at a “huge cost to both individuals and the NHS”. Picture: Getty

And putting people in “inappropriate or unstable” housing can trigger “relapse and readmission in a damaging and costly ‘revolving door’ cycle,” they added. Dr Jon Van Niekerk, chairman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ General Adult Faculty, said: “We are deeply concerned that people with mental illness are being kept in hospital for too long, or discharged into unacceptably poor accommodation, because there isn’t enough supported housing available. “This is causing people to relapse and, in some cases, become severely unwell. “It is vital that we break this cycle and ensure people have the opportunity to get better within their local community. "Mental health and supported housing services must be supported to work together more closely to ensure people can leave hospital safely and make a full and stable recovery. “This will improve patient outcomes, reduce pressure on hospitals and prove more cost effective in the long run.”