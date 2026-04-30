Thousands of extra mental health workers have been recruited to work in the NHS since June 2024.

The Government has met its target to recruit more mental health workers three years early, with 8,500 new staff members in post in NHS trusts and communities nationwide.

This includes therapists, psychiatrists, mental health nurses and support staff, who are helping children, young people, and adults.

It is hoped that this will lead to reduced wait times, more care in the community, and better access to local services.

Around one in five adults in England is affected by a common mental health condition.

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