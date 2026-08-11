People who attended one or more of the checks were predicted to have a 32% reduced risk of dying after 10 years, compared with people who never attended one of the checks

The new study examined data on more than 150,000 people in London between 2009 and 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

People who attend their mid-life health MOT are less likely to die in the decade after their check, according to a study.

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The NHS Health Check is a 20-minute appointment offered to people aged 40 to 74 to check for their risk of certain medical conditions. People are offered tailored advice based on their results. The new study examined data on more than 150,000 people in London between 2009 and 2023. Researchers wanted to assess the mortality risk among the 42,000 people who took up the offer of an NHS Health Check and compared the information to 116,000 who did not. People who attended one or more of the checks were predicted to have a 32% reduced risk of dying after 10 years, compared with people who never attended one of the checks. Older people eligible for the check appeared to reap the most benefit of attending, with people aged 65 to 69 seeing a 43% reduced risk of death in the next decade, and those aged 70-74 seeing a 46% lower odds. Read More: MP who survived breast cancer after GP told him 'men don’t get it' aims to save lives with new NHS law Read More: NHS ordered to prepare for effects of heatwaves in same way it plans for winter

The NHS Health Check is a free assessment. Picture: Alamy

The authors wrote in the British Journal of General Practice: “This study suggests significant long-term survival benefit associated with the NHS Health Check, supporting continued investment in and optimisation of the programme to provide population health benefits.” The NHS Health Check is a free assessment which tells people whether they are at risk of certain conditions including heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease or stroke. People over 65 will also be told about dementia symptoms and women will get menopause advice during the check-ups, which should be offered every five years. A health professional will take a number of measurements including weight, height and blood pressure, check cholesterol and ask for information about alcohol intake and physical activity levels. Based on the information, people are given advice on exercise, smoking, diet – including salt intake, alcohol consumption and improving cholesterol levels.

Based on the information, people are given advice on exercise, smoking, diet. Picture: Alamy