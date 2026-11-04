Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has suggested that the NHS should be reformed if it cannot survive without immigration in an exclusive phone-in with LBC.

Asked on LBC's Call Kemi with Iain Dale, the top Tory was asked by listener Magda whether her tough approach on immigration would allow the National Health Service to survive.

After Iain recounted the fact that when he was last on a hospital ward, every nurse was from overseas, Kemi replied: "I know, it's not normal. I think it's very strange. How can it be that we have an NHS that this country is supposedly proud of, and yet we cannot staff it with homegrown people?

"Of course, we will need people from other countries from time to time, but if you're telling me that the NHS will collapse without immigration, it means it's not structured properly.

"What we want to see is an economy where people earn high wages, and we have low immigration. You know, immigration of what we need.

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