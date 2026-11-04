If NHS cannot survive without immigration then model must change, Badenoch tells LBC
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Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has suggested that the NHS should be reformed if it cannot survive without immigration in an exclusive phone-in with LBC.
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Asked on LBC's Call Kemi with Iain Dale, the top Tory was asked by listener Magda whether her tough approach on immigration would allow the National Health Service to survive.
After Iain recounted the fact that when he was last on a hospital ward, every nurse was from overseas, Kemi replied: "I know, it's not normal. I think it's very strange. How can it be that we have an NHS that this country is supposedly proud of, and yet we cannot staff it with homegrown people?
"Of course, we will need people from other countries from time to time, but if you're telling me that the NHS will collapse without immigration, it means it's not structured properly.
"What we want to see is an economy where people earn high wages, and we have low immigration. You know, immigration of what we need.
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'It's not normal!'— LBC (@LBC) November 4, 2026
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch asks why 'we cannot staff the NHS with home-grown people?' pic.twitter.com/cDNNyjnSWJ
"We can't survive in our economy unless we have immigration. You can't sustain an economy like that, and I think you know Magda is asking a more serious question.
"If the NHS can't survive without immigration, then the model needs to change. I want us to start focusing on getting more homegrown nurses [and] paying them better."
Mrs Badenoch suggested that she believes that nurses should be able to qualify without a degree.
She told Iain: "In an ideal world, nurses wouldn't have to go to university, racking up all this debt and so on.
"You know, and we're looking at what we can do around that. We have some ideas on student loans, for example, especially on Plan 2. But we need to start thinking about what the future looks like."