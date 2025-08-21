How the NHS is set to transform with AI

By Richard Corbridge, healthcare CIO and BCS Fellow

The NHS has been taking bold steps to attempt to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of modern healthcare.

The institution is wanting to learn lessons from other jurisdictions and government departments as it sets about this journey and is realising, now more than ever, that technology can be the leverage to improve almost every aspect of UK patient needs.

Drawing lessons from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the health service is showing that AI is no longer a futuristic experiment but a frontline tool to transform outcomes, reduce waste, and give professionals back precious time.

‘The clinician and the patient at the centre’ has been NHS rhetoric for decades, and when the NHS considers AI as a solution to its problems, this rings truer than ever.

For too long, both health and welfare services have been hampered by outdated systems, complex bureaucracy, and mounting demand. Demand is outstripping human capacity, and investment in technology to plan for the future has been unable to keep up.

The DWP’s decision to embed AI in core functions, from streamlining benefit claims to identifying vulnerable people more quickly, has demonstrated the power of automation and data-driven insights in one of the UK’s most complex public service environments.

Crucially, it has been proven that AI can deliver results while keeping fairness and accountability at the centre. It’s great to see the NHS is seizing the moment too. At Chelsea and Westminster NHS Trust, AI is already speeding up patient discharges by automatically extracting the most relevant details from medical notes.

What previously took hours of staff time is now done in minutes, freeing up hospital beds and cutting waiting times. It’s a simple but powerful demonstration of how technology can unshackle clinicians from paperwork and return focus to patient care.

Technology is here to remove some of the ‘drudgery’ of clinical administration and replace it with the excellence that our clinicians can offer, and our patients are right to expect.

We can take the amazing examples like the ones at Chelsea and Westminster and share them nationwide – allowing Trusts across the country to benefit, and be front and centre of the net programme for success. I look on with huge anticipation for how this can be achieved.

The debate around NHS middle management has rumbled on for almost two decades at this point. Do we want more nurses or more management?

AI isn’t replacing doctors or nurses, but it can handle a lot of the manual administration that middle management has traditionally been responsible for. This frees up the teams to ensure that the most value is always attained for our patients through the support of our clinicians.

Technology is here to allow the people who care the most, and are the best at what they do, do the job they’re passionate about. This was the DWP’s mantra, and is one that you can see the NHS wants to adopt.

This sits within a wider AI Opportunities Action Plan that maps how machine learning can reshape diagnostics, enhance safety, and give the NHS the resilience it desperately needs. The plan is clear that AI will not replace healthcare professionals, but it will provide them with sharper tools, faster answers, and the ability to work smarter under extraordinary pressure.

There’s a lot that needs to happen for the NHS to be at the forefront of AI, but what the NHS is learning from across the world is a start. To achieve value in small but scalable ways is the best way forward.

The DWP’s experience shows the prize is real. By deploying AI across job centres and claims systems, it can reduce backlogs and improve decision-making for millions of citizens. More importantly, it has shown that public trust can be won when innovation is combined with transparency and clear safeguards.

The NHS is adopting the same approach, with an AI Knowledge Repository designed to share best practice and guarantee ethical deployment across the system, fostering the NHS’s ability to share experiences and offer NHS wide change.

Both organisations are also aligned with the broader government initiative of unlocking £14 billion in efficiency savings through digital transformation. For the NHS, this is not simply about saving money; it is about survival. With demand rising relentlessly, AI offers a way to deliver more care, more quickly, without burning out the workforce.

The message to the public from the NHS has been made loud and clear. AI is no longer optional for public services. The DWP has proved it can work, and the NHS is proving it saves lives. If scaled with urgency and responsibility, this revolution could mark the single most significant leap forward in how the UK delivers healthcare in a generation.

Those who have been involved in technology and healthcare in the past three decades can’t help but be excited for what happens next.