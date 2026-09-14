Jewish patients and staff in the health service have been the target of anti-Semitic abuse, an investigation has revealed

The findings come after ministers accepted recommendations in June for mandatory anti-Semitism training and tighter rules around political symbols in healthcare settings. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A nurse was given a Nazi salute by an NHS colleague after he discovered she was Jewish, an investigation has claimed.

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The case is among a series of allegations of anti-Semitic abuse involving Jewish patients and staff in the health service, detailed in a new documentary by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Registered nurse Shelley Lipman said a colleague made the gesture after asking about Hebrew calligraphy tattooed on her arm. She said: “I just felt like my jaw dropped for what felt like an hour. I was just absolutely gobsmacked.” Ms Lipman said she confronted the colleague, telling him: “That is the Nazi salute. That is Hitler.” She said he replied: “Yeah.” Read more: 'It's wrong that anybody in this country has to live that way': Anti-terror boss says rise in anti-semitism 'incredibly worrying' Read more: Former Labour health minister calls for 'forensic' review of £330m NHS contract with American tech giant Palantir

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said polling of 4,490 people in Britain’s Jewish community found nearly two-thirds feared they could receive unequal NHS treatment because of their identity. Picture: Alamy

She added that the member of staff remains employed at the hospital. The documentary, called Malignant: Anti-Semitism in the NHS, also includes claims from a Jewish cancer patient who alleged a surgeon made anti-Semitic comments while removing a growth from his forehead under local anaesthetic. Saul Freeman, from Sheffield, said he feared for his safety as the consultant allegedly claimed Jews killed Palestinian children “for fun”. He alleged the consultant claimed Jews shot children “in the head or the legs”, varying it “for their own amusement each day”, and said Jewish people “should know better” because of persecution in Europe. He complained to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which said it could not provide details of employment investigations or outcomes involving individual staff members. The Campaign Against Antisemitism said polling of 4,490 people in Britain’s Jewish community found nearly two-thirds feared they could receive unequal NHS treatment because of their identity. More than four in 10 Jewish respondents who had used the NHS since the 7 October attacks said they had concealed their identity during appointments, the group said.