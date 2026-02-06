A nurse supporting families where parents are close relatives has been hired by the NHS.

The position for a “close relative marriage neonatal nurse/midwife” had been advertised by the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The nurse’s role is to “comprehensive care and support to families who have recently had a baby and are close relatives, cousins, uncles, aunts, or other closely related family members,” according to the job description.

They are also tasked with looking after the “wellbeing of neonates, particularly in the context of genetic risks and health challenges that may arise from consanguinity”.

In the job posting, cousins, uncles and aunts, are used as examples of close-relatives who may be married.

The nurse, whose job was first advertised in March 2025, will also be expected to “initiate sensitive, appropriate conversations with families affected with recessive disorders linked to close relative marriage”.

While it is illegal for siblings to marry in the UK, there are no rules against cousins tying the knot.

