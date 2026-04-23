This comes after a concerning rise in the number of women dying during or after pregnancy across the UK

The NHS has announced its latest measures to overhaul maternity standards in England. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The NHS has announced that all maternity services in England will have to overturn clinical standards to reduce deaths during or after pregnancy.

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Maternity services across England are under pressure to improve services for pregnant women. Picture: Getty

Kate Brintworth, NHS England’s chief midwife, said that although improvements were underway, “none of us think care is in the right place.” "We don't think that things are good enough," she said. Ms Brintworth said she hopes that the latest announcement will “significantly” reduce avoidable deaths.

The NHS hopes that the measures will reduce the number of women dying as a result of conditions including blood clots, strokes and sepsis. Picture: Getty

In the latest announcement, the NHS has said that by next March, it will become the first healthcare system in the world to offer all pregnant women an early risk assessment for venous thromboembolism before their first antenatal appointment. Anyone in the high-risk category will be offered blood thinners to prevent clots within 72 hours of assessment.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting accused the NHS of having an "appalling culture of medical misogyny". Picture: Getty

The NHS has also announced that it will offer every woman with epilepsy access to a local specialist team for managing their condition during pregnancy, including a tailored plan to help control seizures, and timely access to medications that are safe for use during pregnancy. Women will also be offered routine mental health assessments and referred to a specialist NHS perinatal mental health service if required. Anyone who experiences a haemorrhage or significant bleeding after birth will receive care from specialist obstetricians and anaesthetists more promptly.

Women with epilepsy will have access to a local specialist team during pregnancy. Picture: Getty