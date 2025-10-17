Clinical negligence is the second largest liability on the Government balance sheet, according to the health watchdog

By Jacob Paul

The NHS will be forced to fork out around £60billion to settle all medical negligence claims against it, a report has found.

A rising number of claims, together with more being paid out per claim plus spiralling legal fees, is all having an impact. The £60 billion estimate from the National Audit Office (NAO) is the total that would be needed to settle all NHS clinical negligence claims as of the end of March this year, including any claims not yet received for the period before then. Clinical negligence is the second largest liability on the Government balance sheet after nuclear decommissioning, the health watchdog says. When it comes to legal costs, the NAO said legal costs for claimants on successful claims have increased "much more" than those incurred by the NHS when defending itself. Claimant legal costs increased from £148 million in 2006‑07 (in real terms) to £538 million in 2024-25 – representing 15% of the total cost of settled claims.

Meanwhile, NHS defence costs have also increased, from £76 million in 2006-07 (in real terms) to £159 million in 2024-25, but reduced from 7% to 4% of settled claim costs over the same period. The NAO report said legal costs for low-value claims now vastly exceed the damages paid to claimants. About three-quarters of clinical negligence claims settle for £25,000 or less, but the costs of these are almost four times the total damages awarded. In 2024‑25, £143 million of the £183 million cost to settle low-value claims was for legal costs, while £39 million (21%) was for damages. When looking at settled claims, the report said mental health and radiology have seen the largest percentage increases. Meanwhile, obstetrics cases involving cerebral palsy or brain damage (£599 million) and paediatrics (£137 million) saw the largest increase in annual settled costs. Overall, damages on very-high value cases (with awards of £1 million or more) account for 68% of all costs, despite only constituting 2% of claims by volume. The highest-value claims are usually for brain injury caused by poor maternity care.

