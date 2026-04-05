NHS England said hospital teams across the country will be working to minimise disruption for patients during the walkout

NHS England said hospital teams across the country will be working to minimise disruption for patients during the walkout, which is “expected to be particularly challenging” because of a shorter notice period. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The NHS is urging patients not to put off seeking the care they need as resident doctors press ahead with “difficult” strike action, which the Health Secretary has branded “disappointing”.

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Tens of thousands of resident doctors in England are to stage a six-day walkout on Tuesday, immediately after the Easter weekend. NHS England said hospital teams across the country will be working to minimise disruption for patients during the walkout, which is “expected to be particularly challenging” because of a shorter notice period. The strikes are going ahead after the Government took a key part of its offer off the table. The Department of Health and Social Care said last week that an offer of 1,000 extra training places would no longer be “financially or operationally” possible. During the six-day action, patients are urged to attend planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule, and those with life-threatening emergencies should still call 999 or attend A&E. Read more: Mother and 10-month-old baby among three killed by falling tree during Easter egg hunt Read more: Reports of Royal Navy vessel struck in Mediterranean are fake, MoD source says

The NHS has urged patients to come forward as normal amid ‘difficult’ six-day strike. Picture: Alamy

Professor Ramani Moonesinghe, national clinical director for critical and perioperative care at NHS England, said: “Staff across the NHS will be doing everything they can this week to keep patients safe and ensure people can continue to get the care they need,” said Prof Moonesinghe. “We know this round of industrial action will be difficult, coming straight after the Easter weekend, but patients should come forward as normal and attend any appointments unless they are contacted otherwise. “The NHS remains open for you this week – as ever, please call 999 or come to A&E in an emergency, and use 111 online first if you need urgent but not life-threatening help.” Health Secretary Wes Streeting said it was "disappointing for patients and staff alike" that the BMA decided to continue with the planned strikes, despite putting a deal to them that he claimed "would have seen resident doctors 35.2% better off, on average, than they were four years ago." “My attention and that of leaders across the NHS is now on protecting patients and staff by minimising disruption to the health service. “Thanks to the dedication of talented NHS staff, the health service delivered almost 95% of planned activity during December strikes, and I want to reassure patients that the NHS will be there for you when you need it this time too. My heartfelt thanks go out to all those hard at work this week.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting Health said it was "disappointing for patients and staff alike" that the BMA decided to go forward with its plans to strike. Picture: Alamy