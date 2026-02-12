More than 1.4 million NHS workers will receive a 3.3% pay rise from April, the Government has announced.

The pay rise comes after strike action by resident doctors brought hospitals to a stand-still in the run-up to Christmas.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the uplift was above the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast inflation of 2.2% for 2026-27, delivering a "real terms pay rise" for NHS staff.

But health unions criticised the increase. Unison's head of health Helga Pile said: "Hard-pressed NHS staff will be downright angry at another below-inflation pay award."

Mathew Hulbert, Patient Leader at campaign group Just Treatment: "Any pay rise for the hard working, dedicated staff of our NHS is to be welcomed but has to be set against the years of real-terms cuts they've had to endure, especially under the last government.

"From a patient perspective, what I also want to see is a significant investment in the NHS from the current administration, as we still lag behind the European average on health spending.

"And I stress again that the NHS crisis won't be fixed until the social care crisis is fixed and Labour have put action on that into the long grass."

