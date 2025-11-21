NHS prescription charges frozen by Chancellor to keep medication costs under £10 for another year
The price of a single item will remain at £9.90, while three-month and annual pre-payment certificates will also be frozen
Prescription charges in England will be frozen next year, the Chancellor has confirmed ahead of the Budget.
Rachel Reeves said the cost of living is still putting pressure on households and "no one should put their health at risk" because they can not afford medication.
The price of a single item will remain at £9.90, while three-month and annual pre-payment certificates will also be frozen for 2026/27.
The move is an extension of a freeze on prescription charges announced in April, which was the first in three years.
The latest freeze is expected to save patients £12 million next year, according to the Government.
Ms Reeves said: "No one should put their health at risk because they can't afford their medication, and as the cost of living still puts pressure on households I'm extending the cash freeze on prescription charges.
"Since taking office, we've been committed to fixing the NHS, and waiting lists are down by 230,000 over the past year.
"At next week's Budget I will take the fair choices to deliver what matters most to the country: cutting waiting lists, cutting the cost of living and cutting the national debt."
Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), welcomed the freeze, but reiterated the organisation's call for free prescriptions.
He said: "Many people choose not to collect some or all their prescription medicines because of cost, with potentially dire health consequences.
"As pharmacists, we understand the healing power of medicines. So naturally we oppose arbitrary barriers to people getting the medicines they need.
"The prescription charge is a tax that especially hits the working poor.
"It's good news the Chancellor is freezing prescription charges, but we've said for years that prescription medicines should be free, as they are in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
"There are many exemptions for prescriptions but people should not be charged for vital medicines, it's a tax on being ill."
The Chancellor will make her Budget announcement on Wednesday November 26.