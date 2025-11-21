The price of a single item will remain at £9.90, while three-month and annual pre-payment certificates will also be frozen

Prescription charges in England will be frozen next year, the Chancellor has confirmed ahead of the Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prescription charges in England will be frozen next year, the Chancellor has confirmed ahead of the Budget.

Rachel Reeves said the cost of living is still putting pressure on households and "no one should put their health at risk" because they can not afford medication. The price of a single item will remain at £9.90, while three-month and annual pre-payment certificates will also be frozen for 2026/27. The move is an extension of a freeze on prescription charges announced in April, which was the first in three years. The latest freeze is expected to save patients £12 million next year, according to the Government.

